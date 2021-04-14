HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $791,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,724 shares of company stock valued at $42,810,028. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

