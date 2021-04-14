HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

