Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

