Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 388,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124,302. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

