Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 271,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

