Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HIMS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 1,068,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

