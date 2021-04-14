HolidayCheck Group AG (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HolidayCheck Group AG (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMFXF opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. HolidayCheck Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

