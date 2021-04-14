HOMIHELP Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $8.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00064426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00682753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036381 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

