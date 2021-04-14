H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

