HSBC Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $13.20 on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

