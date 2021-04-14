Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 382 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $20,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.