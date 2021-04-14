Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

