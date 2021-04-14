Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

