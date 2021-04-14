Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Interface stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

