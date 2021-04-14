Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.