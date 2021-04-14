Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.15.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

