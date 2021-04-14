Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $210.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

