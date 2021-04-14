Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

