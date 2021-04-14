HUNT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54,689.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $46.47 million and $54,689.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

