Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $621.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.13 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.