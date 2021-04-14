Huntington National Bank Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

