Huntington National Bank Purchases 12,213 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6,822.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

