Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD stock opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.