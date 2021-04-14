Huntington National Bank Sells 299 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

