Huntington National Bank Sells 5,290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

