Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

