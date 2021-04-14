Hyperion Tops 1-Day Volume of $133,216.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $133,216.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

