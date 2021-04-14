IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $14.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.24. 939,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,112. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

