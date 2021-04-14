Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $9.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

