Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

