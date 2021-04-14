IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Lessened by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 4.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IDEX were worth $61,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.02. 5,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $220.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

