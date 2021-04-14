IDEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $90.94 million and $5.38 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00060872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00633798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037175 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

