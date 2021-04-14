IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $515.52. 7,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.22 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.