IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IKNX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,488. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,767 shares of company stock valued at $141,106,590. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

