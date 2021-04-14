Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

ITW stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,821. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.27 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

