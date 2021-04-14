Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

