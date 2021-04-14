Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $189.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.59.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $221.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.