Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 600,513 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $25.27.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

