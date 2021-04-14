Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.82.

TSE:IMO opened at C$31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.49. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

