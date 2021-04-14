Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.82.

TSE IMO opened at C$31.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.49. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a PE ratio of -12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

