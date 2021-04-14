Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Critical Contrast

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This table compares Inari Medical and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 13.99 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.42

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $116.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Avinger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.