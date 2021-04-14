Incent Price Tops $0.0813 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $202,882.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.