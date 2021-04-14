Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IEAM remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. Industrial Enterprises of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Industrial Enterprises of America alerts:

Industrial Enterprises of America Company Profile

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Enterprises of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Enterprises of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.