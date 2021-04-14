Inex Project Market Capitalization Reaches $262,074.74 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $262,074.74 and approximately $372.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.