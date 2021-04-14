Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

