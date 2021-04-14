Infinitus Token Market Cap Reaches $5.76 Million (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Infinitus Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.59 or 0.00506950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token Coin Profile

Infinitus Token (INF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,972,278 coins. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars.

