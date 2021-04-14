Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 68,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

