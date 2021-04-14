InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Get InMode alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.