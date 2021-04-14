Innova Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $751,656.82 and $71.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008845 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.