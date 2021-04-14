Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Position Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $484,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.